ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $252,399.36 and approximately $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00313333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

