Assetmark Inc. Purchases 8,033 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 12,551.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

