Assetmark Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $197.37 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.