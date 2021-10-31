Assetmark Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

