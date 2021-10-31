Assetmark Inc. Has $564,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

