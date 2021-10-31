Assetmark Inc. Acquires 719 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $67,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 4,285.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

