ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

