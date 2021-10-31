Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

