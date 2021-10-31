Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.26.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $167.67. 1,142,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $168.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

