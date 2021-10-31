Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Announces November 4th IPO

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) expects to raise $355 million in an IPO on Thursday, November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 22,903,226 shares at $14.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Arhaus, Inc. generated $638.9 million in revenue and $17.6 million in net income. Arhaus, Inc. has a market cap of $3.5 billion.

Arhaus, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. We offer a differentiated direct-to-consumer approach to furniture and décor, through which we sell artisan-quality products that embody our emphasis on livable luxury. Our products, designed to be used and enjoyed throughout the home, are sourced directly from factories and suppliers with no wholesale or dealer markup, allowing us to offer an exclusive assortment with an attractive value. We are a national omni-channel retailer with 75 Showrooms across 27 states and compete in the attractive premium home furnishings market, which we believe is the portion of the market with higher than industry average merchandise price points and quality. “.

Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and has 1460 employees. The company is located at 51 E. Hines Hill Road, Boston Heights, Ohio 44236, US and can be reached via phone at (440) 439-7700 or on the web at http://www.arhaus.com.

