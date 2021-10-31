Argo Blockchain (ARBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $16.85 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

