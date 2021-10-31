Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $101,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after buying an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,863,000 after buying an additional 51,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

