AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,143 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,143 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Gentex worth $67,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

