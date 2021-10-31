AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $64,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.