AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $91,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $316.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $323.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

