AQR Capital Management LLC Has $85.91 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $85,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

