AQR Capital Management LLC Has $75.29 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $75,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 157,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

