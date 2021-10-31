AQR Capital Management LLC Has $71.48 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $71,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

