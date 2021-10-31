AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $79,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 968,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,856,000 after purchasing an additional 228,452 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 741.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,798 shares of company stock worth $61,771,583. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $274.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.