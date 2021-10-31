APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in October

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APT Systems stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.02. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.
About APT Systems
