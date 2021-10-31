APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in October

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.02. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

