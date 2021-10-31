Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $7,430,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,197,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $171,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

