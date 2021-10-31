AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $323.98 and last traded at $322.80, with a volume of 27456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.08.

The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.13.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

