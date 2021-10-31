Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,429.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,538.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

