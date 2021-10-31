Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.