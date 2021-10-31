Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AND. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$48.22 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

