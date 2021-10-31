Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANDHF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

