Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
