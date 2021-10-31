Analyzing MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MinebeaMitsumi and KULR Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MinebeaMitsumi $9.32 billion 1.14 $364.33 million N/A N/A KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 487.18 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

MinebeaMitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MinebeaMitsumi and KULR Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MinebeaMitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A KULR Technology Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

KULR Technology Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given KULR Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KULR Technology Group is more favorable than MinebeaMitsumi.

Profitability

This table compares MinebeaMitsumi and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MinebeaMitsumi 4.75% 11.39% 5.16% KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MinebeaMitsumi beats KULR Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MinebeaMitsumi

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others. The Machined Components segment provides mechanical parts such as ball bearings, rod-end bearings, hard disk drive pivot assemblies, and aircraft screws. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers LED backlights, sensor devices, stepping motors, fan motors, hard disk drive spindle motors, precision motors, and other special devices. The Mitsumi Electric Products segment handles the semiconductor, optical, mechanical, high frequency, and power supply devices. The Others segment deals with the in-house produced machines. The company was founded on July 16, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

