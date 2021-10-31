Analyzing Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

90.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $5.54 billion 0.97 $372.60 million $3.71 12.51 Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Herbalife Nutrition.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 8.41% -51.15% 19.45% Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Herbalife Nutrition and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.