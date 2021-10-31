Analyzing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.85%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 35.29% 11.64% 1.33% First Western Financial 23.17% 14.75% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.20 $20.35 million $1.62 13.17 First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.22 $24.53 million $3.17 9.15

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.