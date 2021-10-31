Analysts Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Target Price at $146.67

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNGRF shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $$108.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

