Analysts Set Expectations for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

