Analysts Set Expectations for AudioCodes Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AudioCodes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

