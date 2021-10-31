Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $97.50

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,042 shares of company stock worth $12,436,930 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $715,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.09. 299,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. Diodes has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

