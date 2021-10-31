Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) PT at $32.00

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.