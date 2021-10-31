Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $314.67

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.67.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.81. 924,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.