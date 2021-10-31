Analysts Offer Predictions for Graham Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graham in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Graham by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Graham by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Graham by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

