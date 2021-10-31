Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $654.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.00 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $493.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 329,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.