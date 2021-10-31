Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $16.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $66.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $61.46 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

