Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 119,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,412. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

