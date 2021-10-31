Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.09. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $199.37. 349,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,662. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

