Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. DexCom posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.53. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $627.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

