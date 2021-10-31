Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.45. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.