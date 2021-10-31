Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 106,595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $301,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 768,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after buying an additional 241,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,489. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

