Analysts Expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

ALLK stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 39.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 126.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allakos by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

