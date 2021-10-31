Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,629,000.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

