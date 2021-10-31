Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $144.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.18 million. Tenable reported sales of $118.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $536.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 740,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,994. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,975,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

