Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $15.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the lowest is $15.52 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $60.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $83,517,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

