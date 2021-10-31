Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $7.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.41. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,574,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

