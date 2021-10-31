Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $263.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor posted sales of $227.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

